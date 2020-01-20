 OSCE chair to visit Donbas

Censor.NET reports citing Interfax.

"I very much hope the weather will allow us to complete this visit with travel tomorrow to eastern Ukraine, where I want to see firsthand the security and humanitarian situation in the conflict-affected areas, and the practical impact of the SMM on the ground," Rama said.

He added that he shares Prystaiko's position on the need to strengthen the OSCE mission, primarily through a proper budget and the expansion of its role by increasing resources and enhancing technical capacity.

