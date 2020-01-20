 OSCE to do its utmost to enable sustainable ceasefire in Donbas

Censor.NET reports citing Interfax.

The OSCE will do its utmost to guarantee comprehensive and sustainable ceasefire in Donbas as it is very important to the civilians, he said at a joint press conference with Foreign Minister of Ukraine Vadym Prystaiko on Monday, adding that the fact that victims among the civilians are still being registered was absolutely unacceptable.

The OSCE "will strongly encourage the full implementation of the Minsk agreements supporting the efforts of the Trilateral Contact Group and also the process of the Normandy Format," he said.

Rama also said that a lot of time will be required to discuss agreements, contracts, formulas, however the lives of people and the problems faced by the residents of the districts seized by the conflict are of major importance.

The OSCE Chairperson-in-Office said that the restoration of a high-level dialogue and the Normandy Summit in Paris were important steps towards the settlement of the conflict in Donbas. He added that a lot of steps are yet to be taken towards sustainable peace.