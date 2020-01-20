 11 attacks against JFO positions yesterday: Ukrainian soldier died

Censor.NET reports referring to the JFO press center Facebook page.

"The enemy used 122mm artillery systems, 120mm mortars banned under the Minsk agreements, mounted antitank grenade launchers, heavy machine guns and small arms to shell positions of the Joint Forces," the press center of the JFO Headquarters reports.

In the zone of action of tactical force Skhid, Russian-led forces used mounted antitank grenade launcher, heavy machine guns and small arms to shell Ukrainian positions near Pisky (11km north-west of Donetsk).

In the zone of action of tactical force Pivnich, the enemy fired 122mm artillery systems, 120mm mortars and mounted antitank grenade launchers on Ukrainian troops near Orikhove (57km north-west of Luhansk); heavy machine guns and small arms – outside Novooleksandrivka (65km west of Luhansk); 120mm mortars – in the area of Novotoshkivske (53km west of Luhansk).

One Ukrainian soldier was killed as a result of the enemy shelling over the past day.

Today, the Russian-occupation troops have opened fire from grenade launchers of different systems, heavy machine guns and small arms on defenders of Travneve (51km north-east of Donetsk) and Luhanske (59km north-east of Donetsk). No casualties among Ukrainian troops have been reported.