 Parliament rejects bill on Bureau of Financial Investigations

The Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine has rejected the bill "On the Bureau of Financial Investigations" at second reading.

A total of 253 MPs voted in favour of the relevant document, No.1208-2.

The bill provides for the establishment of the Bureau of Financial Investigations as the central executive authority, the activities of which will be directed and coordinated by the Cabinet of Ministers through the finance minister.

At its meeting on January 13, the Committee on Finance, Tax and Customs Policy, in line with part 5 of Article 44 of the Law on Committees of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine, revised the bill on the Bureau of Financial Investigations after receiving a negative conclusion from the main legal department of the VR Office. The Committee recommended that the parliament reject this document.

As reported, the Verkhovna Rada approved at first reading the bill "On the Bureau of Financial Investigations" on October 2, 2019.

