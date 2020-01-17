EN|RU|UK
 Zelenskyi wants to know in two weeks who recorded Honcharuk's conversations. PHOTO

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyi has demanded that law enforcement agencies identify within two weeks those who recorded conversations during a meeting between Prime Minister Oleksii Honcharuk, ministers and representatives of the National Bank of Ukraine.

Censor.NET reports citing president's press service.

The head of state set a respective task at a meeting with the heads of the Security Service of Ukraine, the Office of the Prosecutor General, the Interior Ministry, the National Anti-Corruption Bureau, the State Bureau of Investigation and the State Guard Department, the presidential press service reported.

"I demand that in two weeks, as soon as possible, we get information on who was recording [the conversations]... Find out who did it and deal with it," Zelenskyi said.

