 Rada supports draft law on gambling legalization

As reported by Censor.NET.

The project was supported by 260 MPs.

The bill covers online casino and casino activities, bookmaking (including online bookmaking), and lotteries; questions about playing poker on the internet.

There is no provision for the possibility of placing gambling machines and bookmaking points in separate buildings. Halls of slot machines are allowed to be placed exclusively in hotels (three, four, five stars). The area of ​​such establishments shall be at least 500 square meters.

Specific requirements are established for the compliance of gambling equipment used for gambling with generally accepted international standards. And the number of slot machines is also limited - up to 40 thousand.

The age of the player is expected to be increased from 18 to 21 years, as well as requirements for players and their identification, as well as tight financial penalties for non-compliance with such requirements.

It was also stated that a special agency will be set up in order to check compliance with both the law and license conditions. For the first year, the state can receive nearly 188 million dollars of income from gaming.