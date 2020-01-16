 Third part of wiretapping PM Honcharuk: he talks about Zelenskyi

Censor.NET reports citing Youtube.

As the author of post states, except PM Oleksii Honcharuk, there are also Finance Minister Oksana Markarova, National Bank head Yakiv Smoliy and his deputy Kateryna Rozhkova, an official of Finance Ministry Oleskandra Betliy, National Bank worker Dmytro Solohub and Economy Minister Tymofiy Mylovanov.

The first part of the audio caused scandal because a man with voice similar to Honcharuk’s says questionable statements about Volodymyr Zelensky. A little later, the second part appeared in which interlocutors say the they "do not have plans," and authorities will be blamed for "screwing up the economy."

The conversation starts from Oleskandra Betliy saying that Ukrainians were not buying goods in Ukraine on Black Friday because Ukraine does not have its own production and everything is more expensive due to currency difference.

Oleskandra Betliy: Boeing came with parcels from Black Friday. People are buying things there. They do not buy here.

Kateryna Rozhkova: People order there too. But believe me, they do not order everything there. Which segment of the population are we talking about? And how many people live on the salary of more than 10,000 uah (410 dollars) and not lower? They do not order it there, believe me. They are from Troyeshchyna market, these people.

Oleskandra Betliy: I know that people order things there because it is cheaper.

Kateryna Rozhkova: I am trying to say, let’s task each other. Let’s do marketizing today...For example, marketizing the industry today. Nowadays ... I just had to buy a fancy dress for a new year's baby, and I was forced to go shopping. Well ... sorry. So I want to say - nobody buys anything from stuff to wear and shit because, of course, that was imported at some price, and today it is already incomparable. It is about time ... the domestic industry. I'm sorry to talk about the acts of the Soviet Union. We have already had this before.

Oksana Markarova: We have several real problems and "phonies". And on Wednesday, we have to explain the "phonies," a lot of phony issues.

Oleksii Honcharuk: I think, the main issue is realistic and long-term prognosis. Realistic (indistinct). We understand that we would receve everything by autumn. Maybe, by summer. Concession (inaudible), the same. We have a more or less realistic prognosis. Optimistic is that we have to present it to the president and say: we believe that next three years the situation in the country will develop like this. And then in detail about the factors (inaudible). And coming out of this maneuver, we need the weak sides. Who will lose?

Oksana Markarova: (inaudible)

Oleksii Honcharuk: Yes, compensators. Yes, these are two moments. How we save (inaudible) And we do not save these at all (inaudible), we do not save the state mines at all (inaudible). But we save these. Why? Because we believe that they have ability to modernize (inaudible).

Kateryna Rozhkova: The depositors will also riot.

Oleksii Honcharuk: Seriously?

Kateryna Rozhkova: Yes. As the interests will go down. Next year, if the privatization adds up and for example we have a situation when people try to introduce resources to build something, we will have this going on.

Then let’s search, well, not search but set tasks… For example, if our task, besides the agricultural sector doing something, we always have to engage those who would build something. Well, you understand. In general, when we were there last time, we named all the factors, gas, which is good for population and salaries….

Oleksii Honcharuk: You know we have this and this too…

Kateryna Rozhkova: And now we need to systematize.

Oleksii Honcharuk: Look, Volodymyr Oleksandrovych, this is what happened to this. This is what happened to the currency. He needs to be told stories. He will have a clear picture in his head (inaudible).

Dmytro Solohub: Oleksii, I think so too. In general, legitimate questions about the budget and those sectors (indistinct). Now we need to try to answer them. Let's sit and see, okay. What is the gap in our budget, how, what ... We said the same thing about (inaudible). The structural problems of one industry are not solved indirectly. Let's think about how they are solved.

At the same time, the picture we show has to be negative. And we know what to do with it, with the downside. And there are positive sides. Do you know what will be (inaudible) 49,4 at the rate 23.6? That is less than 50%. We are often asked why prices are not falling and rate devaluation, inflation is already here. Here it is. We are told that it is somewhere there. Not there. In fact, we even overestimated it it was even a little more in our opinion. But it already is here. (inaudible). Concerning the next year, it really shows all of our points of concern, and how we can solve these problems with the budget. But at the same time, we have to show that in reality for a country the drop of debt to GDP, which is inevitable with a strong hryvnia, means a great investment potential.

Kateryna Rozhkova: But I want to tell you one important factor that has influenced the sale now and the rate. If we now set aside currency speculators, then let's look closely at exporters. You know perfectly well that exporters (inaudible), and this is a bigger factor, they held the currency. They all expected that hryvnia would fall. This is a stronger factor than just population’s speculation.

Oksana Markarova: Only 250 million came during the two last weeks. Our precious exporters spoilt everything else.

Kateryna Rozhkova: That is what I am saying.

Oksana Markarova: Kernel, NAC...

Kateryna Rozhkova: "They were sitting and waiting for hryvnia to fall, and to add their revenue and earn some more speculative money on it ..."

Oksana Markarova: "Top 10 currency sellers are exporters."

Dmytro Solohub: "The country, like any growing company, always invests more than it saves. For the country, this difference makes the trade balance, the current account, yes, that is normal. The question is to find what makes the trade deficit. Our trade deficit is quite strong ... (inaudible), which is going at the same rate as ... (inaudible).

So now we have that on a scale of the global economy the percentage of GDP, the trade deficit is actually falling this year. Therefore, one can't say that it is expanding. And why it is negative? Because the country is growing. It always happens this way. This is already for economists. But the 3% figure for the catching up country is by no means a negative factor.

Kateryna Rozhkova: Now we say, if things go on happening the way they are happening, we will relatively speaking, have the currency rate 23.20, and what we will have in a year, in two, in three. Now, what does this give to the economy specifically? What plans does Tymofiy have?

Well, question number 1. Because as far as I understand, the things will happen, as we see upon requests, we will approximately understand what will happen in the bank. It is time to move from export (inaudible) to exports of some processed products in order to grow its added value, figuratively speaking. That means I need to build some processing plants, I don't know. To begin selling Italian vermicelli, and so on.

Oleksii Honcharuk: Look, I will translate from human language to (inaudible). We need to say to him: Look, Vova, current low currency rate means that next year's Russian salad (traditional dish on a new year festive table, - ed.) won't be more expensive than this year.

Oksana Markarova: It is not necessarily right.

Earlier it was reported that a record appeared in the network where allegedly the Prime Minister of Ukraine Oleksii Honcharuk, the first deputy head of NBU Kateryna Rozhkova and the Finance Minister Oksana Markarova discussed the dollar exchange rate and economic issues before meeting with President Zelensky.