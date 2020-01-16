EN|RU|UK
Stories
of the day: Hladkovskyi defense corruption scandal Presidential election 2019 Attack on Handziuk Investigation of crimes against Maidan Creation of local church Azov Sea blockade
 Incidents
  353
Related materials:
All about:drone (153) OSCE mission (618) shoot out (2818) Russian mercenaries (85)

 Invaders in Donbas try to shoot down OSCE drone

The OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine has recorded that Russian armed formations fired an anti-aircraft gun near occupied Zolote-5 (Mykhailivka) in Luhansk region.

Censor.NET reports citing OSCE report

"While driving about 1km east of Zolote-5/Mykhailivka (non-government-controlled, 58km west of Luhansk), the SMM saw an anti-aircraft gun (ZU-23, 23mm) and on two occasions heard and saw it fire a total of eight rounds," the report says.

The SMM landed its UAV safely and left the area.

Read more: 107 explosions spotted in Donbas, - OSCE

In addition, while conducting a mini-UAV flight on the north-eastern edge of Shymshynivka (nongovernment-controlled, 27km south-west of Luhansk), the SMM heard seven shots and ten bursts of small-arms fire, assessed as directed at its UAV.

Источник: https://censor.net.ua/en/n3170167
 
 
Censor.NETNewsIncidents
 
 
 
 
 
 up