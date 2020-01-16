 Invaders in Donbas try to shoot down OSCE drone

Censor.NET reports citing OSCE report.

"While driving about 1km east of Zolote-5/Mykhailivka (non-government-controlled, 58km west of Luhansk), the SMM saw an anti-aircraft gun (ZU-23, 23mm) and on two occasions heard and saw it fire a total of eight rounds," the report says.

The SMM landed its UAV safely and left the area.

In addition, while conducting a mini-UAV flight on the north-eastern edge of Shymshynivka (nongovernment-controlled, 27km south-west of Luhansk), the SMM heard seven shots and ten bursts of small-arms fire, assessed as directed at its UAV.