 11 attacks against JFO positions yesterday: Ukrainian soldier died

Censor.NET reports referring to the JFO press center Facebook page.

"The enemy used 152mm artillery systems, 120mm and 82mm mortars banned under the Minsk agreements, grenade launchers of different systems, UAVs, heavy machine guns and other small arms to fire on positions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. Sniping was also recorded," the press center of the JFO Headquarters reports.

In the zone of action of tactical force Skhid, Russian-led forces used grenade launchers of different systems and heavy machine guns to shell Ukrainian troops near Pisky (11km north-west of Donetsk); heavy machine gun – outside Vasylivka (20km north of Donetsk); six 30mm VOG-17 grenades were launched from UAV in the area of Pavlopil (25km north-west of Mariupol); sniping weapons were used near Avdiivka (17km north of Donetsk); mounted antitank grenade launcher, heavy machine gun and other small arms – outside Shyrokyne (20km east of Mariupol); heavy machine gun – in the area of Nevelske (18km north-west of Donetsk).

In the zone of action of tactical force Pivnich, the enemy fired 82mm mortars on Ukrainian positions near Svitlodarsk (57km north-east of Donetsk); 152mm artillery, 120mm mortars – outside Orikhove (57km north-west of Luhansk); 120mm mortars and automatic mounted grenade launchers – in the area of Novotoshkivske (53km west of Luhansk).

One member of the Joint Forces was killed as a result of the enemy shelling on January 15.

Today, the Russian-occupation troops have already opened fire from grenade launchers of different systems, heavy machine guns and small arms on defenders of Travneve (51km north-east of Donetsk). No casualties among Ukrainian troops have been reported.