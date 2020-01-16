EN|RU|UK
 Zelenskyi commemorates Canadians killed in Boeing 737 crash. PHOTO

President Volodymyr Zelenskyi visited the Canadian Embassy in Ukraine and honored the memory of the Canadian citizens killed as a result of the crash of Ukraine International Airlines PS752 flight in Iran.

Censor.NET reports citing president's website.

The President of Ukraine made a note in the book of memory placed in the embassy near the plaque with the names of the victims of the crash.

"Once upon a time humanity invented airplanes. Once upon a time humanity invented weapons. But will humanity ever be able to find an effective way to protect itself from its inventions? And can humanity ever invent words that can describe our common unbearable pain because of the tragedy of the downed Boeing-737?" the Head of State wrote.

According to the President, historically, Ukraine and Canada have a lot in common, and now the two friendly countries are unfortunately united by a common grief.

During a conversation with Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Canada to Ukraine Larisa Galadza, the President expressed his condolences to the Canadian people over the tragedy.

Volodymyr Zelenskyi said that 45 Ukrainian specialists had been sent to Iran to participate in the investigation into the causes of the plane crash. Some of them have already returned to Ukraine. At the same time, 10 experts remain in Tehran and continue their work.

Ambassador Larisa Galadza thanked Ukraine for its cooperation in the investigation of the disaster. The parties agreed that the truth must be established in this matter.

The President also told about the meeting with the relatives of the deceased Ukrainian citizens and said that the state would support them.

