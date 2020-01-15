 Ukrainian MP: Servant of the People deputies discussed whether to 'beat s*it out of Prime Minister Honcharuk'. PHOTO

Censor.NET reports citing Ukrainian MP Maksym Buzhanskyi channel on Telegram.

"We are sitting on the faction, waiting for the Prime Minister. The deputies are listening to the recordings with his revelations and insults to the President. There are different opinions, some think they should beat sh*t out of him immediately, another - that they should have done it in August 2019 and already forget about it" he said.

He later said that Honcharuk turned around at the entrance to Verkhovna Rada.

"Comrades, Premier is rubberneck in the economy, but he has a good gut feeling. As of 19.12, he turned around at the entrance to the Rada and fled in an unknown direction. We’ll finish the meeting and go to catch him, if he don’t change his mind. I’d like to discuss this combination of dementia and courage", he added.

He also duplicated the message of his colleague in the faction, Olexander Dubinskyi, which indicated that Honcharuk went directly to the Office of the President.

Later, the MP published a photo from under Honcharuk’s office, in which, in addition to him and Dybinskyi was Olexander Kunitskyi.



