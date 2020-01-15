EN|RU|UK
 Zelenskyi met with relatives of Ukrainians killed in plane crash near Tehran. PHOTOS

President Volodymyr Zelenskyi met with relatives of Ukrainian citizens killed as a result of the crash of a Ukraine International Airlines plane in the Islamic Republic of Iran.

The Head of State said that there were currently 10 Ukrainian specialists in Iran working on the identification and return of the bodies of the dead to Ukraine.

"Currently, several of our citizens have been identified," Volodymyr Zelenskyi noted.

The Head of State informed that he had set a task to return the bodies of the dead to Ukraine as soon as possible.

"We hope that this will happen on January 19. Plus or minus two days. But we have set this task both for ours and for the Iranian specialists," the President said.

The Head of State emphasized that this week every family of the killed Ukrainians would receive compensation from the state in the amount of 200 thousand UAH. In addition, Ukraine will require additional compensation from Iran.

The President also promised to provide the necessary assistance related to the burial of the dead.

