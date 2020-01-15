 Ukraine determines another three disengagement sections in Donbas – Zelenskyi in phone call with Merkel

Censor.NET reports citing president's webiste.

"Volodymyr Zelenskyi said that the Ukrainian side has determined the list of another three sections for disengagement of forces and equipment," reads a statement on the website of the Office of the President of Ukraine.

"It is very important for us that these are humanitarian areas. This is important for people," the president said.

As reported, on December 10, 2019, Defense Minister of Ukraine Andriy Zahorodniuk said that the new sections for the disengagement of forces and hardware in eastern Ukraine, agreed by the participants of the Normandy Summit on December 9, would be humanitarian areas where new border crossing points will be organized.

"We've agreed on three new disengagement sites until March. There will be no disengagement along the entire line, as Russia wanted," Zahorodniuk wrote on his Facebook page.

"An important thing: these three sections should become humanitarian zones, which will make it possible to arrange transitions and crossings and improve the lives of people in the disengagement zone. We must now determine the best options. And we will have time to prepare," the minister said.