 UIA plane crash: Prystaiko in UK to meet with foreign ministers

"As part of his visit, the minister will take part in the meeting of the Ministers of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, Canada, Great Britain, Sweden and Afghanistan in order to coordinate efforts to ensure a proper investigation into the causes of the crash of UIA PS 752 flight in Tehran," reads the report.

On January 8, Ukraine International Airlines flight PS752 crashed shortly after taking off from Tehran, killing all 176 passengers and crew members on board. The victims include 11 nationals of Ukraine (two passengers and nine crew members), citizens of Canada, Iran, Sweden, Afghanistan, Germany, and UK.

Previously, the Iranian side stated that the crash had been caused by technical problems.

On January 11, Iran announced that its military "unintentionally" shot down the Ukrainian aircraft.