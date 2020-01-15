 10 attacks against JFO positions yesterday: two Ukrainian soldiers wounded

Censor.NET reports referring to the JFO press center Facebook page.

"The enemy used 122mm artillery systems, 120mm and 82mm mortars banned under the Minsk agreements, grenade launchers of different systems, heavy machine guns and small arms to shell positions of the Joint Forces," the press center of the JFO Headquarters reports.

In the zone of action of tactical force Skhid, Russian-led forces used small arms to shell Ukrainian positions near Marinka (23km south-west of Donetsk) and Novotroitske (36km south-west of Donetsk); heavy machine guns – outside Nevelske (18km north-west of Donetsk); hand-held antitank grenade launchers, heavy machine guns and small arms – in the area of Shyrokyne (20km east of Mariupol).

In the zone of action of tactical force Pivnich, the enemy fired mounted antitank grenade launchers on Ukrainian troops near Luhanske (59km north-east of Donetsk); 122mm artillery systems, 120mm and 82mm mortars, automatic grenade launchers – outside Orikhove (57km north-west of Luhansk); 82mm mortars and heavy machine guns – in the area of Krymske (42km north-west of Luhansk); grenade launchers of different systems, heavy machine guns and small arms – near Novoluhanske (53km north-east of Donetsk).

Two Ukrainian soldiers were wounded as a result of the enemy shelling over the past day.

Today, the Russian-occupation troops have opened fire from 82mm mortars on Ukrainian defenders near Svitlodarsk (57km north-east of Donetsk).