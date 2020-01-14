EN|RU|UK
 Trilateral Contact Group to meet in Minsk on Jan 16

Ukraine's representative in the Trilateral Contact Group (TCG) on the peaceful settlement of the situation in Donbas, Leonid Kuchma, met with the OSCE Chairperson’s Special Representative in Ukraine and in the TCG, Heidi Grau, to discuss the agenda of the first TCG meeting this year, scheduled for January 16.

Censor.NET reports citing Darka Olifer, the spokesperson for Leonid Kuchma post on Facebook.

"Leonid Kuchma met today with the Special Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office in Ukraine and in the Trilateral Contact Group, Heidi Grau. They discussed the agenda of the first meeting of the TCG in 2020, which is scheduled for January 16 in Minsk," Olifer wrote.

She notes that the parties spoke about the implementation of the Minsk accords and the agreements reached during the Normandy Four summit in Paris.

During the conversation, Leonid Kuchma informed Heidi Grau about non-compliance with the ceasefire regime by the illegal armed groups of ORDLO, and that there were casualties among Ukrainian military as a result of the shelling.

As reported, in December 2019, Swiss diplomat Heidi Grau was appointed the new Special Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office in Ukraine and in the Trilateral Contact Group.

