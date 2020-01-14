 Two Ukrainians died from flu-related complications since start of epidemic season

Censor.NET reports citing UNIAN.

"In the Zhytomyr region, two more fatal cases were registered from influenza complications on January 9, an 86-year-old man died, and on January 10, a man who was 58 years old. A pandemic influenza A virus (H1N1) was detected in their throat swab," Head of the Epidemiological Research Organization Department of the Zhytomyr Regional Laboratory Center Anatolii Holovchenko said.

He stressed that since the beginning of this year in the Zhytomyr region, three people have died from complications caused by influenza.

Read more: Bus and truck collided in Zhytomyr region: 9 people killed, 11 – injured