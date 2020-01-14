 Ukrainian president signs law to counter raider attacks

Censor.NET reports citing Verkhovna Rada website.

According to the page of a respective bill, No. 0858, the document was returned with the president's signature on January 13.

The law, in particular, is aimed at ensuring the protection of property rights of land owners and users, preventing the illegal takeover and seizure of enterprises in the agricultural sector of the economy, addressing other issues in the field of regulation of land relations.

The document spells out improvements to the procedure of the state registration of land plots, rights to them, and interaction between the State Land Cadastre and the State Register of Real Estate Rights.

The Verkhovna Rada adopted the law on December 5, 2019.

According to Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on Agrarian and Land Policy Mykola Solsky, the document will help comprehensively counter raider attacks and will create effective safeguards at the legislative level to counter the illegal seizure of land plots.

He noted that if the law were passed, the state register and the state cadastre would automatically exchange information.

The law also orders the digitization of all the information available in the State Service of Ukraine for Geodesy, Cartography and Cadastre about previously issued state acts and registered leases, as well as the inclusion of this information in the cadastre as soon as possible.

According to Solsky, the law introduces safeguards for the forgery of notarial documents.