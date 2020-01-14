 Iran says some people arrested for their role in Ukrainian plane crash

Censor.NET reports citing Reuters.

He did not give further details.

As reported, a Boeing 737-800 operated by UIA and traveling from Tehran to Kyiv crashed shortly after takeoff from Imam Khomeini International Airport in Tehran early on Wednesday morning, killing all 167 passengers and 9 crewmembers on board.

Fatalities included 11 citizens of Ukraine (two passengers and nine crewmembers), 82 citizens of Iran, 63 of Canada, ten of Sweden, four of Afghanistan, and three citizens each of Germany and the United Kingdom.

Iran has taken responsibility for downing the airliner, saying its military accidentally shot the plane down with a surface-to-air missile.