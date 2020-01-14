 Heat pipeline burst in Kyiv shopping mall: seven people hospitalized. PHOTOS

Censor.NET reports citing Kyiv State Emergency Service press service.

"According to the Emergency Service, 10 people were injured in the accident," the report says.

Three of those injured received medical help at the venue of the incident. Another seven were hospitalized.

Boiling water flooded Kyiv mall after heating pipeline leak on January 13. The emergency crew of Kyivteploenegro cut off the coolant supply and started pumping the water away. The traffic was partially limited.

According to eyewitnesses, a pipe burst occurred right near the shopping mall. People were evacuated from the mall. Some Telegram channels published a video from the scene of the incident; the ground floor of the shopping center was flooded. One shuttle van gone through the asphalt due to a break of the heat pipe near Ocean Plaza, the passengers were evacuated.