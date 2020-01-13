 Ukrainian president signs law on fines for 'piano voting'

Censor.NET reports citing president's press service.

"President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyi has signed law No. 404 on the introduction of amendments to certain legislative acts of Ukraine on ensuring personal voting by people's deputies of Ukraine at plenary meetings of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine, which the parliament approved on December 19, 2019," the report said.

It notes that the law introduces amendments to the Criminal Code, the law on the status of a people's deputy of Ukraine and the rules of procedure of the Verkhovna Rada on ensuring personal voting by people's deputies of Ukraine at plenary meetings of the Verkhovna Rada.

Read more: Zelenskyi, Prystaiko meet with U.S. reps in Kyiv

In particular, the law introduces criminal liability for a people's deputy intentionally voting in any way at a parliament meeting instead of another people's deputy (non-personal voting). This implies a fine from 3,000 (UAH 51,000) to 5,000 (UAH 85,000) non-taxable minimum incomes of citizens.