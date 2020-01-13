 Ex-Ukrainian MP Onyshchenko still in custody in Germany

Censor.NET reports citing Ukrinform.

"Onyshchenko is in custody in Germany," a SAPO spokesperson said.

According to him, the term of extradition of the former parliamentarian to Ukraine has not been determined yet.

German law enforcement officers detained Onyshchenko on November 29, 2019, at the request of the Ukrainian side.

Read more: France, Germany hope Handziuk murder instigators to be punished

Onyshchenko left Ukraine in the summer of 2016. He is charged with the creation of a criminal organization whose members illegally earned more than UAH 1.6 billion from the sale of natural gas between January 2013 and June 2016. As a result of such actions, PJSC Ukrgasvydobuvannya (wholly owned by NJSC Naftogaz of Ukraine) sustained losses in the amount of more than UAH 740 million. This case is currently being heard in Ukraine's High Anti-Corruption Court.