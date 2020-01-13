 Four attacks against JFO positions yesterday: no losses among Ukrainian soldiers

Censor.NET reports referring to the JFO press center Facebook page.

"The enemy used 82mm mortars banned under the Minsk agreements, grenade launchers of different systems, heavy machine guns and small arms to shell positions of the Joint Forces," the press center of the JFO Headquarters reports.

In the zone of action of tactical force Skhid, Russian-led forces used automatic grenade launchers, heavy machine guns and small arms to shell Ukrainian positions near Vodiane (94km south of Donetsk).

In the zone of action of tactical force Pivnich, the enemy fired 82mm mortars on Ukrainian troops near Novotoshkivske (53km west of Luhansk); 82mm mortars, automatic mounted grenade launchers and heavy machine guns – outside Orikhove (57km north-west of Luhansk); hand-held antitank grenade launchers, heavy machine guns and small arms – in the area of Travneve (51km north-east of Donetsk).

No casualties among Ukrainian troops were reported over the past day.

Today, the Russian-occupation troops have not opened fire yet.