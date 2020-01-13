 No talks or deals on gas purchase between Ukraine, Russia, - Naftogaz-Ukraine CEO

Censor.NET reports citing Radio Svoboda.

The reporter asked Vitrenko if Naftogaz could own an affiliate company that would buy the fuel directly from Russia's Gazprom.

"Yes, it could. But there are no contracts, no such plans, no such talks or even thoughts. Theoretically, everything is possible in this world, but there are no practical grounds to discuss that now", he said.

At that, Vitrenko added that there were and still are legal options to directly buy gas from Gazprom. He reiterated that the direct purchase of gas is not on the agenda now because Russia stopped the supplies to Ukraine.

"So our task - that of Naftogaz and my team - was to find the alternative options to cover the requirements of Ukrainian consumers in terms of the use of gas from Europe, in the situation when we realized that the Russians would stop the gas supplies. That's what we did", Vitrenko said.