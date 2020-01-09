 OSCE Chairperson-in-Office Edi Rama to pay his first visit to Ukraine

Censor.NET reports citing Interfax.

"The SMM and Ukraine will be the destination of my first visit, in the coming weeks, as OSCE Chairperson-in-Office," he said, while presenting Albania’s 2020 priorities to the OSCE Permanent Council on Thursday.

Edi Rama stressed that "the crisis in and around Ukraine remains the most pressing security challenge in Europe."

According to him, the role of the OSCE SMM in achieving peace, stability and security in Donbas is essential, and the road to long-standing peace remains long.

"The Albanian Chairmanship will do its part to encourage respect for the OSCE principles and commitments and the full implementation of the Minsk Agreements, supporting the efforts of the Trilateral Contact Group and the process of the Normandy Format," the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office said.