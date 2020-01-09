EN|RU|UK
Stories
of the day: Hladkovskyi defense corruption scandal Presidential election 2019 Attack on Handziuk Investigation of crimes against Maidan Creation of local church Azov Sea blockade
 World, Ukrainian Politics
  255
All about:visit (162) OSCE mission (617) Edi Rama (1)

 OSCE Chairperson-in-Office Edi Rama to pay his first visit to Ukraine

OSCE Chairperson-in-Office, Albania’s Prime Minister and Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs, Edi Rama, will make his first visit to Ukraine in the coming weeks.

Censor.NET reports citing Interfax.

"The SMM and Ukraine will be the destination of my first visit, in the coming weeks, as OSCE Chairperson-in-Office," he said, while presenting Albania’s 2020 priorities to the OSCE Permanent Council on Thursday.

Edi Rama stressed that "the crisis in and around Ukraine remains the most pressing security challenge in Europe."

According to him, the role of the OSCE SMM in achieving peace, stability and security in Donbas is essential, and the road to long-standing peace remains long.

Read more: 107 explosions spotted in Donbas, - OSCE

"The Albanian Chairmanship will do its part to encourage respect for the OSCE principles and commitments and the full implementation of the Minsk Agreements, supporting the efforts of the Trilateral Contact Group and the process of the Normandy Format," the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office said.

Источник: https://censor.net.ua/en/n3168947
 
 
Censor.NETNewsWorld
 
 
 
 
 
 up