 Part of data from PS752 black boxes is lost, - preliminary report

Censor.NET reports citing dw.com.

"The report also confirmed that both of the so-called black boxes that contain data and cockpit communications from the plane had been recovered, though they had damaged and some parts of their memory were lost," the message said.

It is also mentioned that the investigators excluded laser or electromagnetic interference as the cause of the crash.

The crew of the Ukrainian plane did not ask for help and tried to return to the airport when the plane started to fall.

According to the investigators, the accident caused a massive explosion when the plane hit the ground, possibly, because the aircraft was fully loaded with fuel for the flight to Kyiv.

