 Trudeau, Trump discuss need for investigation to determine cause of UIA plane crash

Censor.NET reports citing Interfax.

"President Trump expressed his condolences for the loss of life in the Ukraine International Airlines plane crash. The two leaders discussed the need for a thorough investigation to determine the cause of this crash," the statement reads.

The prime minister and the president exchanged views on the situation in Iraq and next steps with respect to Iran. The two leaders expressed shared concern for the safety of armed forces and diplomatic personnel serving in the region.

Prime Minister Trudeau and President Trump agreed to stay in touch and to continue working alongside other members of the international community to promote security and stability in the region.

Also, Trudeau spoke with French leader Emmanuel Macron.

"President Macron expressed his profound condolences for the Canadians and others who lost their lives in the tragic plane crash in Iran. The president affirmed France’s readiness to provide assistance in responding to this disaster. The leaders also discussed the importance of a thorough investigation to determine the cause of the crash," the report says.

Regarding the situation in Iraq, Prime Minister Trudeau and President Macron emphasized the need to avoid escalation and for all parties to work toward peace and stability.

As reported, a Ukraine International Airlines plane (Flight PS752) heading from Tehran to Kyiv crashed shortly after taking off from the Imam Khomeini International Airport at about 06:00 Tehran time (04:30 Kyiv time) on Wednesday, January 8.

There were 176 people on board the aircraft - 167 passengers (including two Ukrainians) and nine crew (all Ukrainians). Most of the victims of the Ukrainian plane crash in Tehran are citizens of Iran (82) and Canada (63). Those killed in the crash also include ten Swedes, four citizens of Afghanistan, three Germans, and three Britons.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyi signed a decree declaring January 9 the day of mourning due to the Ukrainian plane crash in Iran.