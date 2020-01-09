EN|RU|UK
 Russian terrorists fire banned mortars in Donbas. Three Ukrainian soldiers wounded

On January 8, the armed formations of the Russian Federation violated ceasefire in the Joint Forces Operation (JFO) area in eastern Ukraine five times.

Censor.NET reports referring to the JFO press center Facebook page.

"The enemy used 122mm artillery, 120mm mortars banned under the Minsk agreements, grenade launchers of different systems, heavy machine guns and other small arms to shell positions of the Joint Forces," the press center of the JFO Headquarters reports.

As noted, the enemy launched an attack in the zone of action of tactical force Skhid and four more attacks in the zone of action of tactical force Pivnich.

Yesterday, January 8, as a result of the enemy shelling, three members of the Joint Forces were wounded.

Today, the Russian-occupation troops have not violated ceasefire yet.

