 Prystaiko: Turkey to raise issue of Crimea de-occupation

Censor.NET reports citing Prystaiko post on Twitter.

"My [Turkish] colleague also stressed: Turkey will raise questions of deoccupation of Crimea and release of all Ukrainian citizens illegally detained in Russia and occupied territories during Putin's visit today," Foreign Minister of Ukraine Vadym Prystaiko tweeted after a phone conversation with Foreign Minister of Turkey Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu.

Today, President of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin will take part in the commissioning ceremony of the Turkish Stream gas pipeline laid through the Black Sea bypassing Ukraine.

Read more: Ukraine levies first fine over violation of Crimean airspace