 Zelenskyi interrupts his trip to Oman amid plane crash in Tehran

Censor.NET reports citing president's press service.

"The President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyi immediately interrupted the trip to Oman and returned to Kyiv due to the UIA plane crash in Tehran," the message reads.

Zelenskyi had earlier expressed his condolences to the families and close people of those who were aboard the flight.

"Horrible news from the Middle East. A passenger plane of Ukraine's International Airlines crashed upon takeoff and fell not far from the Imam Khomeini airport (Tehran) this morning. According to preliminary data, all passengers and crew members deceased", Zelenskyi wrote.