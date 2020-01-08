EN|RU|UK
Stories
of the day: Hladkovskyi defense corruption scandal Presidential election 2019 Attack on Handziuk Investigation of crimes against Maidan Creation of local church Azov Sea blockade
 Ukrainian Politics, Incidents
  11047
Related materials:
All about:plane crash (91) Zelenskyi (514) Iran (44) Presidential office (23)

 Zelenskyi interrupts his trip to Oman amid plane crash in Tehran

Due to the crash of Ukrainian Boeing 737 in Iran (flight PS 752), President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyi interrupted his trip to Oman and immediately returned to Kyiv.

Censor.NET reports citing president's press service.

"The President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyi immediately interrupted the trip to Oman and returned to Kyiv due to the UIA plane crash in Tehran," the message reads.

Zelenskyi had earlier expressed his condolences to the families and close people of those who were aboard the flight.

Read more: Eleven Ukrainians killed in Tehran plane crash

"Horrible news from the Middle East. A passenger plane of Ukraine's International Airlines crashed upon takeoff and fell not far from the Imam Khomeini airport (Tehran) this morning. According to preliminary data, all passengers and crew members deceased", Zelenskyi wrote.

Источник: https://censor.net.ua/en/n3168653
 
   
Censor.NETNewsUkrainian Politics
 
 
 
 
 
 up