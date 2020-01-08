 Zelenskyi extends condolences to families of Iran plane crash victims

As reported by Censor.NET.

"Terrible news from the Middle East. This morning, after taking off from the Imam Khomeini International Airport (Tehran), the Ukraine International Airlines passenger plane crashed near the airport," Zelenskyi wrote.

He added that according to preliminary reports, all passengers and crew had died. "Our embassy is verifying data about the circumstances of the tragedy and the lists of the victims. My sincere condolences to the loved ones of all passengers and crew," Zelenskyi said.

