 Electoral Code becomes effective in Ukraine

As reported by Censor.NET.

The Electoral Code of Ukraine took effect on January 1, 2020, apart from several subparagraphs of the transitional provisions, one of which is introduced on July 1, 2020. The provisions relating to the exercise of the powers of the administrative bodies and the public register of voters by the regional and territorial election commissions of the Central Election Commission (CEC) come into force from the day following the day the CEC decides to begin work of its regional and territorial election commissions.

The law provides for a proportional electoral system with open regional lists. According to the document, voters at the elections will vote not only for a party, but for a specific candidate on the party list.

"The elections of members of parliament of Ukraine are held on the basis of a proportional system according to the unified lists of candidates for deputies in the national constituency, from which regional election lists of candidates for deputies from parties are formed," the law says.

The Code guarantees that the first nine candidates on the party list get into parliament if the party has overcome the election threshold for political parties of 5%.