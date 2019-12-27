 Stripping MPs of Parliamentary mandates for absenteeism and non-personal vote unconstitutional - Constitutional Court

Censor.NET reports citing Interfax.

Member of Parliament Fedir Venyslavskyi (Servant of the People faction), who is Zelenskyi’s representative in the Constitutional Court.

The presidential representative confirmed to Ukrainian News that the draft law has been declared unconstitutional.

According to preliminary information provided by Venyslavskyi, Constitutional Court judges ruled that Zelenskyi’s initiative would restrict human rights.

Parliament asked the Constitutional Court to assess the constitutionality of draft law No. 1027 on September 3.

On December 19, the parliament introduced a fine of up to UAH 85,000 for members of the parliament for failing to cast their votes personally in the parliament.