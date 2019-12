Censor.NET reports citing KMU.gov.ua.

Auctions are scheduled to begin in 2020.

"In almost 4 months, more state-owned objects have been transferred for privatization than in all 28 years of independence," Ukraine’s PM wrote.

According to Honcharuk, this will attract investments for a number of state-owned enterprises and will increase wages for employees.