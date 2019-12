As reported by Censor.NET.

The relevant decree, No.960/2019, has been published on the president’s website.

"To dismiss Roman Mykhailovych Truba from the post of director of the State Bureau of Investigation," reads the document.

At the same time, President Zelenskyi signed another decree, No.961/2019, to appoint Iryna Venediktova as acting director of the State Bureau of Investigation.

Prior to her appointment, Iryna Venedyktova headed the Verkhovna Rada Committee on Legal Policy.