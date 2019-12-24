 President fires heads of Zakarpattia and Lviv regional state administrations

Censor.NET reports citing Interfax.

He announced this decision during a meeting of the Council for the Development of Communities and Territories on Tuesday, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

"We talked about the fact that we will evaluate the work of everyone at the end of the year. I want to thank again everyone and the chairmen of regional state administrations. I decided to fire them not because they are inexperienced or dishonest people, but because we did not see any results in these two regions. Therefore, I want to thank Chairman of Zakarpattia Regional State Administration Ihor Bondarenko and Chairman of Lviv Regional State Administration Markiyan Malsky for their work," the president said.

As reported, on July 5, 2019, President Volodymyr Zelenskyi appointed Ihor Bondarenko to the post of chairman of Zakarpattia Regional State Administration, and Markiyan Malsky as new head of Lviv Regional State Administration.