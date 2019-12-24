EN|RU|UK
 Over half of Ukrainians have below-average digital skills - Honcharuk

A study conducted in Ukraine has found that 53% of Ukrainians have lower-than-average digital skills.

Censor.NET reports citing Ukrainian Prime Minister Oleksandr Honcharuk post on Facebook.

"In 2006, the EU recognized digital literacy as one of the eight core competencies that every European citizen should possess. In Ukraine, we conducted this study for the first time: 53% of Ukrainians have digital skills below average. However, we are fully capable of raising the level of digital skills," he wrote.

He stressed that Ukraine is implementing a national digital literacy program so that Ukrainians have equal rights in using all the benefits of the latest technologies. The launch of the online platform "Diia. Digital Education" is scheduled for January 21, 2020.

Honcharuk also noted that the government wants all public services to be available online in the long run - "without officials, queues and the need to go somewhere."

"People do not have to wait in line for hours, these are remnants of the Soviet past. They can order it online, but they need to have the skills to use new technologies," he said.

