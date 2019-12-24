 Seven attacks against JFO positions yesterday: no losses among Ukrainian soldiers

Censor.NET reports referring to the JFO press center Facebook page.

"The enemy used grenade launchers of different systems, heavy machine guns and other small arms to shell positions of the Joint Forces," the press center of the JFO Headquarters reports.

As noted, the enemy launched six attacks in the zone of action of tactical force Skhid and one more attack in the zone of action of tactical force Pivnich.

No casualties among Ukrainian troops were reported over the past day.

Today, the Russian-occupation troops have opened fire from grenade launchers of different systems and heavy machine guns on defenders of Berezove (31km south-west of Donetsk).