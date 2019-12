As reported by Censor.NET.

Judges of the Kyiv Court of Appeal decided to leave the suspect in the murder of journalist Pavel Sheremet Andrii Antonenko in jail.

This decision was announced by the panel of judges after returning to the courtroom from the deliberation room.

Near the courthouse, several hundred activists remain.

