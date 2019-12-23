 Pro-presidential party Servant of the People says received one-third of mandates in local elections in Ukraine

Censor.NET reports citing party's post on Facebook.

"Seventy-five percent of the [protocols from the] polling stations have been processed. We have the support of 56% of Ukrainians among all parties. This means we are leading more deputies into the local councils nationwide than all other parties taken together. We have received 33% of all participants, including self-nominees. One in three mandates is ours!" the party said in its address posted on Facebook.

According to earlier reports, the local elections of merged territorial communities were held in 23 regions of Ukraine on December 22.

