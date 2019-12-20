 MFA Ukraine condemns Putin's statement about "originally Russian territories" in Ukraine

Censor.NET reports citing Interfax.

"We condemn any attempts by the Russian Federation to encroach on the territorial integrity of Ukraine," he said during a Q&A hour at the Verkhovna Rada on December 20, an UNIAN correspondent reported. In this regard, Bodnar said "not a single narrative of Putin and his story-telling will work for us."

"Moreover, let's turn to history: who belonged to whom? Once upon a time, Moscow was subordinated to Kyiv, so let's talk about the roots, not what grew after," the diplomat added.

