 Video conference on prisoner swap between Ukraine-occupied Donbas postponed

The video conference of the Trilateral Contact Group on the prisoners’ exchange between Ukraine and occupied Donbas is appointed for Monday, December 23ю

As reported by Censor.NET.

"For continuation of the work on the release of people detained in occupied Donbas, the video conference of the Trilateral Contact Group is appointed for Monday, December 23, 2019," Olifer wrote.

On December 18, the sides did not succeed to agree on the release of prisoners at the Trilateral Contact Group meeting. Ukrainian side insists on the exchange ‘all for all’, according to the agreement reached within Normandy Format Summit; however, the lists of the prisoners were not agreed.

