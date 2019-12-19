 Putin concerned about Zelenskyi's statement on possible revision of Minsk Agreements

Censor.NET reports citing UNIAN.

"There is no way [to settle the situation in eastern Ukraine] but through the Minsk Agreements. Of course, I am seriously concerned about the statement made by President Zelenskyi in regard to the possibility of revision after his departure from Paris. If a revision of the Minsk Agreements begins, the whole situation may end up at an impasse," Putin said during his end-of-year press conference on Thursday.

"The law on the special status of Donbas, which must be enshrined in the Ukrainian fundamental law, the Constitution, is the key to the Minsk Agreements," he said.

Read more: Macron, Putin discussed Russian gas transit via Ukraine