 Poll: 62% of Ukrainians satisfied with Zelenskyi's performance

Censor.NET reports citing Rating survey.

The share has grown from 53% over the past two weeks, according to a survey conducted by the Rating sociological group. At the same time, the share of those dissatisfied decreased from 33% to 25%. In addition, every third Ukrainian believes there were more successes than failures in President Zelenskyi's policy this year. Some 41% of respondents said the head of state had successes and defeats in equal parts.

Only 14% said that failures prevailed. The last point is supported mainly by voters of the European Solidarity Party led by former President Petro Poroshenko.

Read more: President appoints Yelchenko ambassador to United States

The poll was conducted on December 13-17 through personal formalized (face-to-face) interviews. The study involved 2,500 respondents aged 18 and older. The sample is representative of age, gender, region and type of settlement. The margin of error is no more than 2.0%.