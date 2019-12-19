EN|RU|UK
 EC hopes for breakthrough at gas talks in Berlin

The European Commission hopes for a breakthrough at trilateral gas talks with Ukraine and Russia in Berlin, Vice-President of the European Commission Maroš Šefčovič said at a meeting with Russian, German and Ukrainian officials in the German capital ahead of the talks.

"Of course we are hoping for a breakthrough at today's meeting, but above all, we have to listen to both sides, which have had very intense contacts in the last few days and nights. All parties are sure the market needs positive signals," Šefčovič said.

Šefčovič will hold a bilateral meeting with German Economy and Energy Minister Peter Altmaier before the upcoming talks.

As reported, representatives of the European Commission, Russia, and Ukraine will hold a trilateral meeting at the political level in Berlin on December 19 to address long-term has transited through the territory of Ukraine after 2019.

