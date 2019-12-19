EN|RU|UK
 Seven attacks against JFO positions yesterday: Ukrainian soldier wounded, civilian died

On December 18, the armed formations of the Russian Federation violated ceasefire seven times in the Joint Forces Operation (JFO) area in Donbas.

Censor.NET reports referring to the JFO press center Facebook page.

"The enemy used weapons on infantry fighting vehicles, grenade launchers of different systems, heavy machine guns and other small arms to shell positions of the Joint Forces," the press center of the JFO Headquarters reports.

As noted, the enemy launched five attacks in the zone of action of tactical force Skhid and two more attacks in the zone of action of tactical force Pivnich.

Over the past day, December 18, one Ukrainian soldier was wounded in the enemy shelling. In addition, a civilian in the town of Marinka was killed from a rifle amid fire opened by the armed formations of the Russian Federation.

Today, the Russian-occupation troops have not opened fire yet.

