EN|RU|UK
Stories
of the day: Hladkovskyi defense corruption scandal Presidential election 2019 Attack on Handziuk Investigation of crimes against Maidan Creation of local church Azov Sea blockade
 World, Ukrainian Politics, Economics
  3579
Related materials:
All about:US Congress (98) aid (315)

 U.S. approves nearly $700 mln in aid to Ukraine

The U.S. House of Representatives has passed bipartisan, bicameral Appropriations legislation approving $698 million for security and foreign assistance for Ukraine in 2020.

Censor.NET reports citing Voice of America.

This is $2.3 million more than in fiscal year 2019, according to Congresswoman Marcy Kaptur, Co-Chair of the Congressional Ukraine Caucus and a senior Member on the House Appropriations Subcommittee on Defense.

"This support for Ukraine is more important than ever. With this Congressional action, we expect this vital assistance in the amount and timeframe mandated will help that beleaguered nation in its fight to turn back Russian aggression," she said in a statement on Wednesday, December 18.

She stressed that every day, brave Ukrainian men and women fight to defend their country's sovereignty and Europe's eastern flank from Russia.

Read more: Trump says Zelenskyi did not even know about delay in military aid to Ukraine

Kaptur also stressed that the U.S. Congress must never allow the current administration led by President Donald Trump, or any administration, "to illegally withhold such assistance again."

Источник: https://censor.net.ua/en/n3166202
 
   
Censor.NETNewsWorld
 
 
 
 
 
 up