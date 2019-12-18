 Border crossing with Russia to be carried out by passports from March 1, 2020 – Cabinet's decision

Censor.NET reports citing Honcharuk's Telegram channel.

"From March 1, 2020, border crossing with the Russian Federation will be carried out on the basis of a foreign passport, but only for citizens of Ukraine who travel from Ukraine to the territory of the Russian Federation," Prime Minister Oleksiy Honcharuk wrote on his Telegram channel on Wednesday.

According to him, in this way the time frame for passing through the border control is reduced for each citizen, and information from passports will be read by special devices for checking a person's data.

"Upon entry of Ukrainian citizens from the territory of the Russian Federation to the territory of Ukraine, the State Border Service of Ukraine will pass the citizens of Ukraine without any obstructions according to internal passports and birth certificates," the prime minister added.