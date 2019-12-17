EN|RU|UK
 Protest against land sale: affected police officers hospitalized. VIDEO&PHOTOS

Police officers affected during the protest against the land sale were hospitalized as Kyiv police reported.

As reported by Censor.NET correspondent.

The medics hospitalized tow police officers with bodily harm after the clashes. One protester suspected in the commitment of the offense was taken to the police department .

"After the establishment of all circumstances of his actions, the legal assessment will be provided," the message said.

The law enforcers urged the protesters not to violate the public order.

Ukrainian farmers came to a protest near the building of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine. They protest against the land sale. Such protests take place in eight regions of Ukraine.

