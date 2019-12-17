 Verkhovna Rada approves law on state support for Plast movement

As reported by Censor.NET.

The revised bill establishes the main tasks of support for Plast and scouting movement, including "formation of European identity among children and young people, promoting integration of the Ukrainian Plast and scouting movement into the European and Euro-Atlantic community" and "building a sense of pride for Ukraine and respect for the laws."

It is established that executive bodies and local self-government bodies provide material, financial, informational and consulting support for the activities of Plast and scouting public associations.

In particular, state and local budgets may provide funds in support of Plast and scouting education program.

The Plast National Scout Organization of Ukraine, commonly called Ukrainian Plast or simply Plast, is the largest Scouting organization in Ukraine.

Plast and scouting public associations can use public and communal cultural institutions on preferential terms. At the same time, it is forbidden to change the purpose of the infrastructure of Plast and scouting movement set by self-government bodies or state authorities (without the consent of the Ministry of Youth and Sports).

According to the bill, Plast and scouting state-funded education activity is conducted in Ukrainian.

Central executive bodies promote growth of Plast and scouting movement outside of Ukraine with education in Ukrainian language.

The law will come into force the day after its official publication.